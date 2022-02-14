A diplomat found dead in a forest vanished from his home after suffering extreme stress while working for the Government's Covid taskforce at the height of the pandemic, an inquest has heard.

On Monday (February 14), the widow of Richard Morris fought back tears as she told an inquest he had been "totally unprotected" from the demands of the Covid taskforce.

The former ambassador to Nepal worked long hours under high pressure, helping co-ordinate briefings to ministers at a time when the UK was battling the fierce first wave of coronavirus, the inquest heard.

Alison Morris said her husband feared there was not enough time to process information in the fast-moving period and if any information error got past him the Government "would be torn apart in the press".

Richard Morris.

As a result he was "desperate" to keep on top of what was going on, working every day with "no real time off", she said.

Mr Morris was last seen running near his home in Hampshire on 6 May 2020 and his body was found three months later in Alice Holt Forest. An inquest into his death resumed on Monday (14 February) in Winchester.

The inquest heard that police were called and extensive searches were carried out.

Following the news of his death, Mr Morris was praised by then foreign secretary Dominic Raab.

In a message sent to staff at the time and read out at the inquest, Mr Raab said: "I am deeply saddened by Richard's death, my heart goes out to his wife Alison and their three children who have suffered such a devastating loss.

"He served his country with distinction as an outstanding diplomat who embodied the best of Her Majesty's Government."

The inquest continues.