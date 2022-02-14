A family's cat has been killed after their Dorset home was destroyed in a blaze which started from their tumble dryer.

Around 20 firefighters were called to tackle the fire in Petwyn Close in Ferndown on Sunday afternoon (13 February).

Luckily the rest of the family managed to escape the property unharmed.

The fire had spread from the ground floor to the first floor, causing heat, smoke and fire damage.

Firefighters found the fire had spread from the ground floor to the first floor of a terraced house. Credit: Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service

It is thought the fire started from the family's tumble dryer in the kitchen, and due to a lack of internal doors, the fire spread quickly around the house.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service is now urging people to check their smoke alarms.

Station Manager Dan Perrett, who attended the incident said: “We believe the cause of this fire to have been a tumble dryer in the kitchen."

The family's pet cat did not survive the fire. Credit: Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service

He added: "Due to the lack of internal doors the smoke, fire and heat was able to travel quickly, and the property has suffered serious damage.

"We believe the occupier noticed the fire before it was detected by the smoke alarm, escaped from the property and called 999.

"This action undoubtedly saved their lives. I would urge everyone to check they have working smoke alarms at home; these should be tested weekly.”

