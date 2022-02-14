A man from Kent who bit his girlfriend's ear during a vicious attack has been jailed for more than five years.

The court heard Michael Yeo, 26, punched his partner several times in the shoulder, and then bit her ear, following an argument at an address in Chatham in September 2021.

When she tried to escape to a neighbour's, Yeo threatened her with a knife and forced her to return to the house.

At the time of the assault, Yeo, of no fixed address, was on a temporary licence from HMP Sudbury having been jailed for burglary offences in March 2019, however he failed to return to the prison.

At Maidstone Crown Court on Friday 4 February 2022, he admitted assault, kidnap, affray, criminal damage, possession of a bladed object and remaining unlawfully at large.

He was jailed for five years and three months and handed a two-year extended licence.

Investigating officer PC Harry Groves of the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad said, "Yeo subjected his former partner to a frightening and vicious assault.

"Domestic abuse is a real threat that women, and men alike, can face, and it is important that victims report offences so we can appropriately investigate.

"Kent Police takes domestic abuse extremely seriously, often victims remain silent in the hope that their partner’s behaviour will change.

"They often feel isolated and scared.

"I want to remind victims they are not alone and that if anyone reading this faces this situation then please pick up the phone and talk to us.

"Domestic abuse is never acceptable and as this case shows, offenders will be sentenced accordingly."