Murder probe after man stabbed to death in back garden in Banbury

A murder investigation has been launched in Banbury after a man was stabbed to death in Banbury, Oxfordshire.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the back garden of a property in Howard Road at 11:46pm on Sunday night (13 February.)

A man aged in his forties, died at the scene.Two men, aged 24 and 19 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

The road was closed for investigations but reopened just after 8am on Monday morning.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Ailsa Kent, of Thames Valley, said: “Tragically, as a result of a stabbing overnight, a man has suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.“My thoughts and the thoughts of Thames Valley Police are with the victim’s family, who are being supported by officers.

She added, “At this early stage of our investigation, our belief is that the victim and offender are known to each other, and as such, we do not believe there to be a wider threat to the local community, and we have two men in custody.

“I am appealing to anybody who was in the area of Howard Road last night who believes that they may have witnessed this incident, or who has any information that can assist this investigation to please call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43220067804.

“You can also report online or call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."