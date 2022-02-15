Detectives have launched an investigation after a man was found with a head injury outside Bournemouth College.

Dorset Police received a report at 7.44am on Tuesday 15 February 2022 that a man had been found with injuries outside the AECC University College on Parkwood Road in Boscombe.

The man, aged in his 30s, sustained a head injury and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

A police cordon remains in place to allow for an examination of the scene to be carried out.

The man was found on Parkwood Road. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Detective Inspector Stefanie Belton, of Bournemouth CID, said: “A full investigation is underway to establish how the man sustained his injuries.

“Following initial enquiries, we believe the man was assaulted and has been outside the college since around 10.30pm on Monday 14 February 2022 with injuries.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area to please come forward.

“If you have any information that may help us understand how the man became injured, please contact Dorset Police immediately.

“Local officers will be carrying out high visibility patrols in the area and can be approached by anyone in the community with any information or concerns.”