Disruption on Paddington and Reading line as car crashes onto track

A car has crashed onto the rail line near Maidenhead, causing major disruption between London Paddington and Reading.

Trains running to and from these stations are cancelled or delayed following the incident just after 6am on Tuesday morning (15 February).

The mainline reopened just after 7.30am, however the London Paddington bound local stopping line is closed.

Train services running to and from these stations are returning to normal but some services have been cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 9am.

Replacement road transport services has been arranged to convey passengers between Maidenhead, Bourne End and Marlow in both directions until further notice.

