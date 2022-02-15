Experts race to preserve Nelson's flagship HMS Victory from the elements

Play video

ITV Meridian reporter James Dunham looks at the urgent efforts to conserve the structure of the famous 18th century vessel.

Engineers are looking for the best materials to ensure that Nelson's flagship HMS Victory - based in Portsmouth, is weatherproof and watertight, for the next 50 years.

The University of Southampton and the National Museum of the Royal Navy are racing against time to conserve the famous 18th century vessel.

Replacing rotting planks from the hull and repairing its structure will form the main plan to preserve its integrity for the next 50 years.

The rigging also needs to be renewed.

HMS Victory played a major role in the Battle of Trafalgar, during the Napoleonic Wars

Diana Davis, from the National Museum of the Royal Navy, explains:

"Rainwater is probably our biggest enemy in terms of the ship's preservation, so we are undertaking a 10-year programme of work to make sure the critical envelope of the ship is weatherproof."

Meanwhile, engineers at the University of Southampton are also closely involved. Dr Nicola Symonds from the nC 2 Engineering Consultancy, says:

"We have designed our tests to recreate the wear and tear of the ship's specific environment, using our specialist labs to simulate weathering over decades. These are repeated using different combinations of products, and on samples that have been treated to simulate the effects of wear, rain, sunlight and time."

HMS Victory's hull has deteriorated over the years

The first phase of the project is now underway.

Using hundreds of oak samples engineers are assessing the performance of nine different types of caulking and glue and five paint systems.

Rotting planks will be removed from the hull and replace with new oak, with repairs made to the ship's structural framework.

The project which aims to preserve the vessel for future generations, will cost around 35 million pounds.