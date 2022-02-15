Former Eastleigh MP David Chidgey dies aged 79

David Chidgey, the former MP for Eastleigh, has died aged 79.He was best remembered for his stunning by election win in 1994 when the Lib Dems took the seat from the Conservatives. He had been a member of the House of Lords since 2005.The Liberal Democrat team in the House of Lords confirmed the news, saying "he died peacefully earlier today following a period of illness".

Ed Davey MP, Leader of the Liberal Democrats, paid tribute to the former MP, saying: "He brought a warmth and energy to politics few could match".

"From his 1994 Eastleigh by-election triumph to his recent work on protecting chalk streams, he will be greatly missed by our party and my thoughts are with his family and friends".