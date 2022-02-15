Man charged over stabbing outside Reading pub

Police investigating a stabbing outside a Reading pub have charged a man.

Officers were called to Norcot Road at 5pm on Saturday (February 12), following reports of a man in his thirties being stabbed outside the Victoria pub in Tilehurst.

A man was taken to hospital where he remains with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Andrew Barker, of The Broadway in Thatcham, was charged yesterday morning (February 14) with a single count of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent.

The 37-year-old appeared at Reading Magistrates Court and has been bailed with conditions to appear at Reading Crown Court on March 15.