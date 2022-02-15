Play video

Watch the moment a man throws an unknown substance over a group of people in Eastbourne

A man who had an unknown substance sprayed in his face outside a bar in Eastbourne has told ITV Meridian it has left him too frightened to go out in case it happens again.

Blue Leon was stood outside Blue Bar Café in Pevensey Road with some friends after attending a friend's party, when he was one of three people hit with the liquid.

"We saw our friend who manages the bar escort two men out of the venue, but as they left they caused some havoc and started slamming the doors and kicking bins over.

"I was helping the staff pick up the debris they left, and thirty seconds later a man approached me with some sort of liquid and threw it straight into our faces.

"Fortunately I flinched so there wasn't too much damage.

Blue Leon describes the impact the incident has had on his life

He added, "I was in shock at first, as I've always considered Eastbourne a very safe place. Going out for your friend's birthday, you don't think anything like that will happen.

"Potentially I could have been blinded.

"The pain was horrendous, but the psychological damage is worse, worrying whether I can go out now without looking over my shoulder.

"I'm still worried about leaving the house, and will not go out drinking again in case something else happens.

One of Blue's friends was taken to hospital for treatment after the attack, which happened on February 11 at around 10.50pm. He has now been discharged to continue his recovery at home.

Sussex Police want to speak to this man in connection with the incident Credit: Sussex Police

Sussex Police officers hunting for the suspect have released an image of a man they want to speak to.

Detectives say they are continuing enquiries to gather evidence and to locate the suspect pictured.

Anyone who recognises this man or has any information about the incident is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1393 of 11/02.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.