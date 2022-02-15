A Thames Valley police constable has appeared in court charged with misconduct in public office over alleged inappropriate relationships with multiple women.

Oliver Perry-Smith, who serves with Thames Valley Police, faces four misconduct charges and two counts of unauthorised access to computer material, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The 38-year-old is accused of abusing public trust through acts including having a sexual relationship with a woman who he met through his job between October 2015 and December 2016.

Reading Crown Court heard the woman had been accused of harassment and Perry-Smith had been dealing with her case.

The constable appeared at court last month. Credit: PA Images

Perry-Smith is also charged with misconduct over allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a woman between March 2015 and October 2018, who had reported the theft of her son's phone and who he also met when he was working on the case.

He is also charged with obtaining personal information about another woman he met in a shop in Newbury while on duty.

The court heard how he allegedly visited her home for non-police reasons and made "inappropriate remarks" in February 2019.

The constable is also accused of engaging or attempting to engage in sexual relationships with female members of the public while on duty and wearing uniform over more than five years from September 2014 to November 2019.

Perry-Smith allegedly used the police national computer system to find personal information about a woman, and data about another person, both in 2019.

The constable wore a grey overcoat, a dark hat, a dark face mask and a suit to the hearing on Tuesday.

Judge Edward Burgess released Perry-Smith on bail and he will next appear atReading Crown Court on March 30.