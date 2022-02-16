Three people have been arrested in Oxford in connection with a people smuggling operation which is alleged to have seen hundreds of Albanian people brought to the UK illegally.

Investigators believe an organised crime network used lorries and hired vans to transport people from northern France - with some believed to have paid between £20,000 and £25,000 to reach the UK.

Two women aged 27 and 29 and a man aged 22 were held in the Cowley area of Oxford, while a 34-year-old man was also arrested by the National Crime Agency in the Beckenham area of south east London. The raids were the latest phase of a significant NCA investigation into a people smuggling network, which saw seven people arrested in July 2021. The group are alleged to have had contacts across Europe, in France, Germany, the Netherlands and Poland.

The latest four suspects were detained last Wednesday (9 February) on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration. The three arrested in Oxford were released under investigation, while the man from Beckenham was bailed pending further enquiries.

NCA Branch Commander Richard Harrison said: “This is a second phase of arrests made as part of this investigation, which we believe will have significantly disrupted a major organised network involved in the smuggling of large numbers of the people to the UK illegally.

“It demonstrates our continued determination to do all we can to stop the criminal gangs who threaten the security of the UK border and treat migrants as a commodity to be profited from.”