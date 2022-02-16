A man found guilty of fly-tipping told officials he had gambled away money he had been given to dump the waste legally.

Harry Stubbings of Priory Gardens, Harefield, was interviewed by police and enforcement officers from Buckinghamshire Council after they found evidence linking fly-tipped waste to a vehicle and to an address in Denham.

He said his boss had given him cash to dispose of the waste legally, but he had gambled this on fruit machines, and saw no other option than to dump it.

He also said that he took cash payment from a Denham resident to take their waste away.

Stubbings dumped waste including floor tiles and builders waste on a grass verge, footpath and driveway in Tilehouse Lane, Denham. Credit: Buckinghamshire Council

On Wednesday 9 February, Stubbings pleaded guilty in court to two counts of illegal dumping, on 9 and 19 September 2021.

Stubbings, 26, dumped the first load, comprising floor tiles and builders waste, on the grass verge and footpath of Tilehouse Lane in Denham. The second incident was also on Tilehouse Lane but this time in a private driveway.

A member of the public saw Stubbings adjusting the load near to where he dumped the second load and reported the incident to the council via its Fix My Street online form.

Stubbings received a 200-hour community service order to be completed in 12 months. He was also ordered to pay £2,266.66 in investigation and clearance costs.

Sentencing Stubbings, magistrates indicated that due to the circumstances of the two incidents he was close to being given a custodial sentence.

The council also gave the Denham resident a £300 fixed penalty notice, reduced from £400 as it was paid within 14 days, for failing to check if Stubbings was a registered waste carrier.

> Broken glass among fly-tipped rubbish causing a 'risk to health'

>West Reading residents call for long-term solution to fly-tipping problem

Peter Strachan, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment, said: "This case highlights the importance of householders checking that waste collectors are properly registered. It also shows that the council, along with our partners, will follow up any suspicious incidents to detect this illegal activity.

"I wish to thank the member of the public who reported the incident to us and I would urge others to do the same on Fix My Street.

"I would also warn householders, don't be tempted to pay cash for someone to take your rubbish away, it is always safer to pay online. A registered waste carrier will take online payment and you can check their credentials before agreeing the deal. Cash may seem like the easy option but it is always better to be safe than sorry and pay online."