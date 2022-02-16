Man arrested at Heathrow Airport and charged with 2017 murder

A man has been arrested at Heathrow Airport and charged with murder.

Seun McMillan, 23, died after being stabbed in Cowper Gardens, Southgate, on May 2 2017 as he walked towards his London home with friends.

Jarrad O’Field was charged with murder on Tuesday (February 15) after arriving at Heathrow Airport on a flight from Canada, the Metropolitan Police said.

O’Field, 24, who is of no fixed address and has also been charged with conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs over a separate matter, will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Chantelle Bucknor previously spoke of the pain of losing her son Credit: Henry Clare/PA

Speaking on the first anniversary of the stabbing in 2018, Mr McMillan’s mother, Chantelle Bucknor, said: “He was jovial, handsome, the life and soul of the party.

"Everyone loved Seun."