Man charged following serious assault which saw victims stabbed in face and neck

A man has been charged in connection with a serious assault in Wokingham after two victims were stabbed in the face and neck.

Ki Alvis Of Lee, 23, of Carey Road, Wokingham, was charged on Monday (February 14) with two counts of wounding with intent.

The incident took place at 3am on Sunday (February 13) when two young men left The Gig House on Denmark Street to catch a taxi.

The two victims were then involved in an altercation, resulting in them both being stabbed.

They suffered stab wounds to the face and neck and were taken to Royal Berkshire Hospital for further treatment.

Alvis Of Lee will appear at Reading Crown Court on March 21.

A 23-year-old man from Frimley, who was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article in a public place, using threatening/abusive language to cause harassment and attempting to cause GBH with intent, has been released on bail pending further enquiries.