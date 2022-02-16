A deer has been rescued after it became tangled in electric fencing near Hailsham.

The fallow buck was discovered yesterday morning (February 15) on a woman's property in Sandhill Lane.

The woman called East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (East Sussex WRAS) who sent two veterinary ambulances.

This included one of their technical rescue ambulances from their hospital at Whitesmith.

Watch the moment rescue crews freed the deer.

Credit: East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service

WRAS founder Trevor Weeks said: "The deer was well entangled but luckily had been swinging round a tree which was restricting the distance in which the deer could move.

"The flat electric rope often use to divide horse fields into smaller paddocks was luckily turned off."

A special walk-to-wards net was used to entangle the deer as it was thrashing around trying to get free.

East Sussex WRAS say the most "dangerous" part is gaining control of such a deer.

They added that rescues such as this have to be done quickly to avoid the deer having a heart attack, which can happen within 30 minutes of rescuers securing such a deer.

Once the deer's movements were restricted, one rescuer grabbed the antlers, one grabbed the rear legs and once on the floor, while another jumped onto the back and shoulders of the deer.

This allowed more rescuers to start working on removing the huge amount of rope attached to the antlers - taking less than 8 minutes in total.

The deer was released back into the wild. Credit: East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service

Once cut free and the rescue net removed, rescuers released the deer in a co-ordinated manner to avoid injury.

"The deer ran off strongly across the field and didn't look back" said Trevor.

East Sussex WRAS urges people not to attempt such rescues themselves as they are dangerous and can have fatal consequences for humans and the deer.

WRAS advises people to not cut them free and to keep their distance and to call their local wildlife rescue service for help and advice.