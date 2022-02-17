Play video

ITV News Meridian's Natalie Boare caught up with Anton and Erin at The Anvil in Basingstoke

Dancing stars Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag are paying tribute to some of the world's greatest showbiz icons, as they take to the dance floor at venues across the region.

The pair have been dancing together for 24 years and are most famous for appearing on the BBC1 television programme Strictly Come Dancing.

The dancing duo are performing at locations across the region, including Basingstoke, Brighton, Southampton, Reading, Eastbourne and Southend.

Like for so many of us it's been a tough couple of years for the couple, who saw their 2021 tour being cancelled because of the pandemic.

Anton & Erin spoke to Natalie Boare ahead of their show at The Anvil in Basingstoke. They've described being back on stage together, and back in theatres as 'incredible.'

Play video

The glittering costumes, live vocals, 23 piece orchestra and amazing dance routines on this latest tour has taken a lot of planning.

This latest show pays tributes to some of the world's greatest icons of entertainment including Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, Charlie Chaplin,Shirley Bassey, Tom Jones, Liza Minelli, Elton John and many more.

They've been working hard to make sure they have come back with a bang and they promise that their new show will be full of excitement and energy.

Being unable to dance and perform for audiences during the lockdowns was really tough for Anton & Erin and they say dance is so important to help people stay physically and mentally fit.

Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag are back at theatres across the South Credit: Chuff Media

Anton and Erin first met back in 1997.

Within a year of forming their partnership, they won the New Zealand Championships and they went on to win many more competitions and championships.

Erin says their partnership "is special... it's almost like I know what Anton is going to do before he does it."

Play video

In 2004, the couple were picked to star on the first series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Erin appeared in 10 series' and Anton has appeared in every series to date, with the last series seeing him take his seat on the judging panel.

Anton says, "I enjoyed in enormously.

"This year it was so nice to see everyone competing and being able to try and help them with your comments, and see them develop over the weeks."

See Natalie have a go at learning a few ballroom steps.