The QEII bridge in Kent will close from 5am on Friday as the region braces itself for the arrival of Storm Eunice.

National Highways said the Dartford Crossing span it will be closed due to the "extremely strong winds" expected.

A contraflow system will be installed at the major M25 route, which connects Kent and Thurrock in Essex, on Thursday night, February 17.

Southbound traffic will be diverted via the east tunnel while the bridge is closed.

The west tunnel will remain open to northbound traffic.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for wind for the whole of the South East for Friday, February 18.

What does an amber weather warning mean?

There is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life

Damage to buildings and homes is likely, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down

Roads, bridges and railway lines are likely to close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights

There is a good chance that power cuts, possibly prolonged, could occur , perhaps affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Large waves are likely and beach material is likely to be thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties, and flooding of some coastal properties seems likely.

It is likely there will be falling branches and some uprooted trees

Storm Eunice comes after much of the UK was hit by Storm Dudley on Wednesday, February 16.

The storm saw Capel Curig in Wales experience gusts of up to 81mph, with Emley Moore in Yorkshire seeing 74mph winds and Drumalbin in Scotland hit by 71mph gales.

But Storm Eunice could bring winds of up to 100mph - the last time this happened was back in January 1990 when 47 lives were lost.

The area covered by the Met Office red weather warning for wind. Credit: Met Office

The Met Office has issued a red 'danger to life' weather warning for the UK for parts of the South West and South Wales, which will come into force on Friday at 7am.

The Met Office has told people living in these areas to expect "significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds on Friday".

The Met Office has never issued a solo red wind warning across southern England before.

The coloured warning system was first introduced in 2008 and this is the 13th red alert issued since then.