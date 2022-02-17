All local authority schools in Dorset will close on Friday as the region prepares for the arrival of Storm Eunice.

Dorset Council has confirmed it made the decision to shut the county's schools to ensure the safety of pupils and staff.

The Met Office has put a severe amber warning in place, which means there could be a danger to life and structural damage to property.

Dorset council said it has taken the decision to put threat to life 'above some continuation of services', as the local authority warned residents to expect some disruption.

Some schools in the county have confirmed they will also have a day of learning instead.

St Andrew's CE Primary School in Weymouth confirmed via Twitter that its site will shut, with work being supplied to children online.

Cllr Graham Carr Jones, Portfolio Holder for Housing, Community Safety and Emergency Planning, said, "The decision to suspend services has not been taken lightly and the priority is to prevent injury and loss of life.

“The council has taken heed of the warnings from the Met Office, and due to their predictions of extremely strong wind, we have taken the precautionary decisions to suspend services and advise all schools close and children stay at home.

“We have plans in place for scenarios such as this and we feel well prepared. Highways and arboricultural teams will be on stand-by throughout the weekend to deal with highways issues, fallen trees and debris on the roads.”

“Residents need to take precautions to make sure they safe and well until the storm passes.”

Met Office weather warning for south of England, for Friday February 18. Credit: Met Office

People living in Dorset are also being advised to only travel if absolutely necessary and shouldn't go to watch the sea at clifftop or coastal areas.

Libraries and council owned buildings will be closed to the public on Friday and people are warned that some roads could be closed at short notice due to falling trees.

Flood warnings remain in place for Lyme Regis, West Bay, Chiswell and Ferrybridge, Preston Beach Road and Swanage Bay.