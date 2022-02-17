The mother of a missing man has renewed her appeal for information, one year since his disappearance.

Father-of-two Charles Knight, 31, was last seen at his mother's home in Burghclere, near Newbury, on February 17, 2021.

Belinda Hooper, Charlie Knight's mother said: "The last year has been difficult, and it gets harder every day not knowing where he is or if he is okay.

"I would like to thank friends and family for their ongoing help, support and interest.

"It has been a year since Charlie went missing, and I want to appeal to anyone who may have any new information on his whereabouts to come forward."

Charles disappeared one year ago. Credit: Family handout

The police scaled back their extensive search for Charlie in March 2021, after combing the area for three weeks.

The investigation is now being led by Hampshire Constabulary’s Missing and Exploited Team, which leads on long-term missing person investigations.

Police say the case "remains open" and will be subject to "regular review" with any new lines of enquiry being "followed up".

If anyone has any new information, they can call the police on 101, quoting the reference number 44210059947, or report it via the police website.