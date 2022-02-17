Detectives have named a man they are hunting in connection with an attack in Sussex where an unknown substance was sprayed onto a group of people outside a bar.

The liquid was sprayed onto three people outside the Blue Bar Café in Pevensey Road in Eastbourne on Friday, February 11.

Police say they are looking for Bradley Moynes in connection with the incident.

Blue Leon was one those hit by the liquid while standing outside the bar with friends after attending a party.

Blue Leon describes the impact the incident has had on his life

He said: "I was in shock at first, as I've always considered Eastbourne a very safe place. Going out for your friend's birthday, you don't think anything like that will happen.

"Potentially I could have been blinded.

"The pain was horrendous, but the psychological damage is worse, worrying whether I can go out now without looking over my shoulder.

"I'm still worried about leaving the house, and will not go out drinking again in case something else happens.

Detective Sergeant David Hawes, of Eastbourne Investigations, said: "Firstly, I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information.

"We know Moynes had been in The Town House earlier that evening, and we would urge anyone with any information to report it to us.

"This was a horrific and unprovoked attack which left three men in need of first aid treatment.

"While our enquiries are ongoing to identify the substance used, it is clear from the effects it has caused that it is some form of noxious substance.

"No arrests have been made and we are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident at this time."

Anyone who knows where Moynes could be or who has information about the incident is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1393 of 11/02.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.