Rachel Hepworth went to meet the young actors at Centre Stage Youth Theatre

A youth theatre group from Hampshire has opened its doors again after having to close during the pandemic.

Centre Stage from Chandlers Ford offers young people the chance to perform and help build confidence and self esteem.

Lockdowns and social distancing has hit the entertainment industry hard with musicians and actors unable to perform in front of an audience.

The young actors at Centre Stage say they have found the last two years very difficult.

13 year old Ella Louise Smith says she struggled during lockdown and is very happy to back performing again.

"When you are in person in front of the audience it is such a feeling you can't describe what it is like.

"The rush of when the curtains come up. It was just really boring life without it.

"I felt so lonely I would just sit in my room."

Fellow student, Hayden Deadman said "I struggled a lot it didn't help with my school work I just wanted to get out of the house.

"I just got attached to my computer games."

He is also back at Centre Stage and found lockdowns very isolating.

Mike Mullen is the Production Manager for Centre Stage. He added, "The wider impact of what we do is huge.

"It's a hobby but there is far more to it than that. The chance to socialise again, get back with their peers, doing what they love again gives them a massive boost coming after two long years."

Centre Stage will be performing Shrek in Eastleigh next week.