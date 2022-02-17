People living in the south east are being warned to stay in indoors on Friday as the region braces itself for the worst storm in decades.

Storm Eunice is expected to batter the south overnight Thursday, bringing winds of up to 80mph.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning, meaning there could be significant disruption and danger to life.

Southern Electricity is on red alert predicting wide scale power cuts, and the fire service is warning people to avoid making any unnecessary journeys.

The Dartford Crossing will be closed from 5am Friday (February 18) due to the storm.

The major M25 route over the QE II Bridge connecting Kent and Thurrock in Essex, will be closed until it safe to reopen amid the forecast wild weather conditions.

Southbound traffic will be diverted via the east tunnel from Thursday night while the bridge is closed, whilst the west tunnel will remain open to northbound traffic.

Train passengers have also been urged to rethink their journeys for Friday as stormy conditions threaten disruption on the railways.

Strong winds could cause trees to be blown on to train lines, possibly leading to delays and cancellations elsewhere, the Rail Delivery Group said.

South Western Railway said a speed restriction will be in place across its entire network for most of Friday.

On the south coast businesses are bracing for the storm, with some saying they will be forced to close if the storm is as bad as predicted.

Kiruparharan Uma runs a newsagent along the seafront in Lee-on-the-Solent, and told ITV News Meridian he may close his shop, as he remembers the fallout from the last big storm.

Business owner Kiruparharan Uma says he is bracing for the storm:

He added, "I was warned by my energy company that we could have some power cuts and to have some thick blankets, candles in case.

"If it is really bad tomorrow, I won't be opening the shop.

"Because the door opens outwards, I'm worried someone may get caught or have an accident. That's the biggest worry for me.

Storm Eunice is due to arrive in the early hours of Friday bringing outbreaks of heavy rain but it is the strength of the wind that is particularly concerning forecasters.

An ‘amber’ warning has been issued across the region, whilst at the coasts winds may exceed 80mph.

ITV Meridian weather presenter, Holly Green

In parts of Wales and the southwest the warning has been elevated to ‘red’ which is the most severe level and the first time a solo red warning for wind has been issued in southern England.

Eunice has been undergoing a process called explosive cyclogenesis, driven by a powerful 200mph jet stream 30,000ft up in the atmosphere Eunice is not your run-of-the-mill wind storm.

The storm warning has prompted many parks and attractions to close. Royal Victoria Country Park in Netley Abbey, Hampshire, has announced it will close to visitors on Friday and Saturday.

Marwell Zoo near Winchester has also announced it will close on Friday as a precaution, with visitors due to attend, urged to check their emails for an update form the park.