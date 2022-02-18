4000 new prison places to be created across 16 sites including Oxfordshire

The government has announced plans to create 4,000 prison places across the UK, including Oxfordshire

HMP Bullingdon is among prisons expected to have additional blocks added. It's in order for the Government to meet their existing pledge to create 20,000 prison places by the middle of the decade.

Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said: "Our prison-building programme will deliver an extra 20,000 prison places by the mid-2020s to punish offenders, deter crime and protect the public.

"We are also overhauling the prison regime, using prison design, in cell technology, abstinence-based drug rehabilitation and work to drive down reoffending."

However, the plans were criticised by the Liberal Democrats, who described them as "the cost of the Conservatives' failure on crime" and attacked them for not going far enough to tackle the rising prison population.

The party's home affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael said: "This is the cost of the Conservatives' failure on crime. The UK already has more people in prison than any other country in Western Europe, and now the Government is spending an extra £4 billion because crime is rising.

"These new places won't even do anything to reduce the huge overcrowding in prisons, because of the rising prison population. Only by ending overcrowding can we rehabilitate prisoners properly and break the cycle of reoffending.

"Just building more prison cells won't do anything to make our communities safer. Instead of trying to sound tough, ministers should focus on restoring effective community policing where officers are visible, trusted and focused on cutting crime."