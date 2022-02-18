Storm Eunice: Flood warnings put in place across south coast

Dozens of flood warnings have been issued as the South Coast takes the brunt of Storm Eunice.

There are 10 severe warnings, with danger to life, issued and 36 flood warnings with flooding expected.

Although no severe warnings apply to the south, but many coastal areas in Hampshire, Sussex and Dorset have been told to prepare for imminent flooding.

Strong winds and powerful waves are set to overwhelm homes and businesses close to the water. People are being advised to take care.

A map by the government illustrating areas that are expecting flooding in Storm Eunice

Find out if the area where you live is affected below:

Bosham and Itchenor: For 1 hour either side of high water, flooding will affect Shore Road and a small number of properties in Bosham High Street and Gloucester Terrace. Water will reach the top of slipways in West Itchenor.

Beaulieu: Palace Lane and the B3056 (Hatchet Lane) north of the pond will flood, making access to the village more difficult. On the downstream side of the pond, the Mill house may flood, along with outbuildings and garages. Shepherds Mead is vulnerable, as cars driving through flooded roads cause bow waves, forcing water towards property.

Calshot and Hythe: Flooding will affect Eling Tide Mill. Water may also surround and potentially flood property at Magazine Lane (Marchwood) and at Hythe sea front near the High Street and ferry terminal. Road flooding is likely at Shore Road and The Promenade (Hythe), and Eling Lane and Downs Park Crescent (Eling). There could be limited or no access to Calshot Activity Centre throughout time of high water.

Christchurch: We expect flooding to affect areas in close proximity to Christchurch Harbour including Mudeford, Stanpit, the Quomps and Wick areas.

Isle of Wight: Flooding could affect properties at Medina Road, the Arcade and in Cowes High Street near to the Red Jet terminal. Road flooding will affect the Esplanade and The Parade (Cowes). Road flooding will also affect Albany Road, York Avenue, Castle Street and Well Road (East Cowes). Footpath flooding is expected at The Quay, Newport.

Fareham: The tide will exceed the top of the slipway at Lower Quay, and may flood a small number of properties. The lower end of Wallington Shore Road and the road at Eastern Parade will flood. Flood depths in Wallington Shore Road will be up to 0.2 m. Properties nearest the sea front at the lower end of Hillhead Road could also experience garden flooding as a result of wave overtopping.

Hamble: A small number of properties may experience flooding in Hamble around The Quay and Rope Walk (near the main slipway) and at Shore Road, Warsash. Shore Road Car Park, the boat yards and Marinas at Bursledon and Swanwick will also experience flood impacts.

Emsworth and Langstone: High water, road and car park flooding will occur at Langstone High Street, Royal Oak, Ship Inn Pub (Langstone), South Street, Queen Street and A259 Junction of Lumley Road. Large waves will overtop at Emsworth Promenade, although the promenade may also become open harbour. Isolated property flooding could occur.

Poole Harbour: Very large and powerful waves are expected along the coast. A tidal surge will increase the water levels around high water and overtopping of sea defences is possible.

South Hayling: The beach at Eastoke may struggle to reduce the impact of large waves, allowing water to push much further up the beach than normal. For 1 hour either side of high tide, property at Eastoke corner, near the nature reserve, and along the southern frontage at Southwood Road may experience flooding. Overtopping of splash walls at the beach front may cause garden flooding. Beach huts at West Beach, may also be affected

Transport companies across the entire sector are now feeling the brunt of the storm, with rail, airline, and ferry companies warning of significant delays and cancellations.

