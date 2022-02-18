A man in his 20s has been killed after a car he was passenger in struck a tree as Storm Eunice hit Hampshire.

The driver of the vehicle survived but was seriously injured in the incident in Alton, just before noon on Friday, Hants Police said.

The fatality brings the death toll across the UK and Ireland from the storm to four.

A council worker killed by a falling tree as he tended to debris in Wexford, Ireland, was thought to have been the first victim of the storm.

A man in his 50s died after debris struck a van windscreen in Merseyside, shortly after 2pm.

And a woman aged in her 30s died after a tree fell on a car in Haringey, north London shortly after 4pm, as Storm Eunice swept across the capital.

No other vehicle was involved in the incident in Alton, police said.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: "Officers are appealing for witnesses following a fatal single-vehicle collision in Alton.

"Police were called at 11.49am to a collision involving a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter pick-up and a tree in Old Odiham Road.

"Officers attended the incident with colleagues from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service and South Central Ambulance Service.

"Two men, aged in their 20s, were in the vehicle.

"Sadly the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver has been taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries.

"The next of kin for both men have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

"Officers are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident. Anyone who witnessed it or who has dash-cam footage should call 101.