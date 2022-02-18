Covid vaccination centres in parts of the Thames Valley have been closed as a safety precaution due to Storm Eunice.

Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust said sites in Oxford, Reading and Aylesbury will shut on Friday (18 February), due to the extreme weather conditions.The trust said the safety of members of the public and their staff at the centres is paramount.

People who were due to have a Covid jab on Friday are being told their appointments will be rebooked.

Those centres are due to reopen as normal on Saturday.

In Wokingham a walk in coronavirus vaccination centre due to being operating on Friday will now close.

The centre, which will be based in Wokingham Library in Denmark Street will now not open as planned because of Storm Eunice.

It's hoped the new facility will prevent people needing jabs having to travel to their nearest centre in Reading.