People urged to stay away from beaches as Storm Eunice hits coastal areas

Watch: Strong winds reach Mudeford Quay in Dorset as Storm Eunice arrives - video courtesy of Richard Moore

People are being urged to stay off beaches and away from the water edge as Storm Eunice starts to grip the south coast.

Gusts of up to 122mph have been recorded at the Needles on the Isle of Wight - the highest gusts thought to ever be recorded in England.

The powerful gust could surpass the previous record of 118mph in Cornwall in 1979.

People are being urged to stay home as Storm Eunice brought dangerous high winds and rain that had downed power lines and blown over trees.

Many services have been cancelled including Wightlink and Red Funnel from Southampton to the Isle of Wight.

Footage from @ashley_kappaa captured a Red Funnel ferry returning from the island trying to dock in Southampton.

Flood warnings are in place for much of the region, and the Environment Agency is urging weather watchers not to go to coastal areas to try and capture footage of big waves.

Roy Stokes from the Environment Agency said it was “probably the most stupid thing you can do” to travel to the most exposed areas, with gusts of up to 90mph expected on the coastline.

“The worst possible thing you could do is go anywhere near these (coastal areas).

“I know people like to go and get photos and pictures, it’s quite a dramatic scene, but they’re far safer to watch it on the screen.

“It’s probably the most stupid thing you can do.”

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency added: “Please stay well back from breaking waves as you could easily end up in the sea.”

Newhaven RNLI took to Twitter to urge people to stay safe in coastal areas.

Mark Sawyer from The RNLI at Eastbourne said, "We haven't had anything like this for several years, and because of the direction of the winds it's tying in with the high spring tides.

"The sea is so powerful, and the drag it could have if you get caught in it.

"It carried a lot of shingle and debris as well."

Mark Sawyer, RNLI

In Bournemouth there have been reports of families gathering at the waterfront to take photographs of waves..

Flood water from the River Stour has reached roads and walkways at Christchurch Quay, causing severe flooding.

Officers from Dorset Police were drafted in to divert drivers heading for the Quay.

Watch as Storm Eunice causes flooding at Christchurch Quay

Passer-by Andy said, "I've never seen anything like this in Christchurch, the wind is absolutely incredible.

"Further down the river there is a yacht that has capsized - its quite unbelievable."

A small yacht capsized at Christchurch Quay

In Portsmouth seafront roads and the flood gates at Old Portsmouth have been closed, say the city council.

Footage captured by Southsea Beach Cafe saw high waves lashing the seafront on Friday afternoon.

Watch: Strong waves hitting Southsea- footage courtesy of Southsea Beach Cafe

The Met Office has issued a less-severe yellow wind warning for much of the south coast on Saturday, which it said "could hamper recovery efforts from Storm Eunice".

Several red warnings were issued in late February and early March 2018 during the so-called Beast from the East.

The storm brought widespread heavy snow and freezing temperatures to many parts of the UK.