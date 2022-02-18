Person seriously injured after being hit by falling debris in Henley-on-Thames

A person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by falling debris from Storm Eunice in Henley-on-Thames.

Thames Valley Police confirmed they were called to Station Road in the town on Friday morning.

Broken tiles and smashed bricks could be seen on the pavement in a photo posted by the force on Twitter.

The pavement between Queen Street and Reading Road has been closed due to the danger of more tiles falling.

People are being asked to avoid travelling, although the road itself remains partially open.

The injured person was taken to hospital by South Central Ambulance Service.

It comes after a red weather warning was issued across the South East by the Met Office for wind from 10am-3pm.