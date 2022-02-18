Power cuts affecting thousands of homes across the south as Storm Eunice wreaks havoc
Thousands of homes in the Meridian region are without power as Storm Eunice continues to batter the south coast.
Gusts of up to 122mph have been recorded at the Needles on the Isle of Wight, as Eunice heads eastward.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks says it is dealing with 109 unplanned outages due to the bad weather.
The operator covers parts of Dorset, Wiltshire, Hampshire, West Sussex and Oxfordshire and has drafted in over 400 workers from its Scottish operation to keep power running in the South.
It moved to a red alert on Wednesday, warning of wide scale power cuts due to Storm Eunice.
As of 11:45am on Friday 18 February there were reported outages in the following areas:
Weymouth
Poole
Salisbury
Isle of Wight
Andover
Southampton
Alton
Midhurst
Lightwater
Reading
Newbury
Swindon
Bicester
Neighbouring operator, UK Power Networks, which covers the majority of Sussex, Kent, London and Buckinghamshire is also dealing with a multitude of power failures.
As of 11:45am on Friday 18 February there were reported outages in the following areas:
Horsham
Haywards Heath
Crawley
Brighton
Newhaven
Ashford
Dover
Canterbury
Sittingbourne
Rochester