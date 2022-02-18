Thousands of homes in the Meridian region are without power as Storm Eunice continues to batter the south coast.

Gusts of up to 122mph have been recorded at the Needles on the Isle of Wight, as Eunice heads eastward.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks says it is dealing with 109 unplanned outages due to the bad weather.

The operator covers parts of Dorset, Wiltshire, Hampshire, West Sussex and Oxfordshire and has drafted in over 400 workers from its Scottish operation to keep power running in the South.

It moved to a red alert on Wednesday, warning of wide scale power cuts due to Storm Eunice.

As of 11:45am on Friday 18 February there were reported outages in the following areas:

Weymouth

Poole

Salisbury

Isle of Wight

Andover

Southampton

Alton

Midhurst

Lightwater

Reading

Newbury

Swindon

Bicester

Neighbouring operator, UK Power Networks, which covers the majority of Sussex, Kent, London and Buckinghamshire is also dealing with a multitude of power failures.

As of 11:45am on Friday 18 February there were reported outages in the following areas: