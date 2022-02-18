A power station in Kent has gone offline after a tower collapsed amid fierce winds as Storm Eunice batters the UK.

One of three towers at Grain Power Station near Rochester is believed to have toppled during the height of the storm.

Uniper UK, which owns the gas-fired power station, said there have been no casualties and there is no risk to the local community.

Storm Eunice has brought chaos and 100mph winds to the UK, with potentially record-breaking gusts lashing the most exposed areas.

Pictures on social media appear to show significant damage to Grain Power Station, with one of the plant's three towers broken near its base.

The £500 million power station, located just over a mile from the coast, has operational capacity of 1,275 megawatts - enough to supply one million homes.

The power station is located on the Isle of Grain. Credit: James Hughes

In a statement, Uniper UK said: "A weather-related incident has occurred at Grain Power Station during Storm Eunice.

"We can confirm that there are no casualties and there is no risk to the local community.

"However, it has caused some damage on site and the power station has been temporarily taken offline as a precaution."