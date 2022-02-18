Hundreds of schools have been closed across the south east as Storm Eunice looms.

Winds of upto 90mph are expected across the Meridian region from 10am on Friday, bringing travel disruption.

A major incident has been declared in Hampshire, with power cuts affecting dozens of homes in Ringwood.

Schools in Kent and Surrey are currently on their half term break, while schools in Hampshire and Dorset were due to break up today.

You can find out the latest schools information for your area below.

Hampshire

In Hampshire 328 schools have been shut. The county council has published a list of those affected on its website.

The authority says the decision to close a school is for local management, based on conditions at the school and the health and safety of staff and pupils.

Basingstoke College

Reading and West Berkshire

All schools and educational settings in Reading have been urged to close by the council and Brighter Futures for Children.

According to the borough council, parents should make their 'own decisions' on whether to send children to school, but should check with the school if it will be open.

The University of Reading said it was closing all three of its campuses "due to the risk of Storm Eunice to our community".

In West Berkshire, a number of schools have been shut on Friday. You can find a full list of closures in here.

Dorset

All local authority schools in Dorset have been closed on Friday (18 February) as the council says it must protect the lives of staff and students.

Dorset council said it has taken the decision to put threat to life 'above some continuation of services', as the local authority warned residents to expect some disruption. Some schools in the county have confirmed they will also have a day of learning instead.

West Sussex

A West Sussex County Council meeting which was due to be held today has been cancelled and schools in the county.

Some schools in the county are currently on their half term break, but there are currently no school closures announced.

Chichester University has announced it will be closed on Friday.

Buckinghamshire

All 239 schools across Buckinghamshire have now been advised to close because of the change to a Red Warning for strong winds across parts of the county.

Buckinghamshire County Council has issued a full lit of those that are shut on its website.

Oxfordshire

In Oxfordshire the county council has said many schools have been forced to close suddenly because of the bad weather.

Find a full list of which schools are shut in the county here.

Kent

All schools and colleges in Kent are on half term.