Two charged with murder after man found stabbed to death in Banbury back garden

Two men have been charged with murder after a man was found stabbed to death in a back garden in Banbury, Oxfordshire.

Keith Green, 40, was found in the garden of a property in Howard Road on Sunday night (13 February).

A post mortem examination found he died from a stab wound.

Howard Road was closed overnight while investigations took place, but reopened just after 8am on Monday morning.

Mark Meadows, aged 24, of Rees Court, Banbury and Travis Gorton, age 19, of Well Bank, Hook Norton, have each been charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a knife or sharply pointed article.

Meadows and Gorton remain in police custody.

The incident in Banbury was the third stabbing to have taken place across the Thames Valley last weekend, after unrelated incidents in Wokingham and Tilehurst.