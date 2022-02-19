Eni Aluko storms to victory for Pevensey and Westham FC after £5 signing

Legendary football player Eni Aluko laced up her boots this weekend for the Eastbourne Sunday League team, Pevensey and Westham FC, after they signed the ex-England Lioness for just £5.

Playing at Langney Sports Club in the town, the women’s football team played against local opposition Ringmer AFC, as Pevensey and Westham FC looked to make their mark in the League.

Commentator Chris Kamara hosted the match, detailing the games’ twists and turns as Eni Aluko was subbed on for number 6, Jasmin Beal, in the first half.

Lightening up the game with her footwork, Pevensey and Westham FC had their best performance of the season.

Eni Aluko was signed to the team for just one match. Credit: Football Beyond Borders

This match culminated from the eBay Dream Transfer, which allowed anyone associated with a Sunday League team to throw their hat into the ring, to sign football icons Eni Aluko and Roberto Carlos.

Set up in 2020, Pevensey And Westham FC provides a footballing opportunity for women of all ages and levels. With a variety of experience and sporting backgrounds, each member has brought their own attributes to the club’s first competitive season.

Steve Hadfield, head coach for Pevensey And Westham FC said: “If you had told me last month I would be ‘coaching’ England legend, Eni Aluko, I would’ve called you crazy - although I think she was coaching me today! It’s been a complete honour to have her bring so much excitement to the team and our fans.”

Madeleine Gorman, player for Pevensey and Westham FC said: “I initially went on eBay to find astroturf for my grandson, let alone sign Eni Aluko! Having Eni play for Pevensey and Westham FC has meant so much to the team, including our younger girls squad who watched the game. She’s truly an inspiration, who’s world class on and off the pitch.”

Eni Aluko said: “It’s been fantastic to play alongside the ladies from Pevensey and Westham FC. Their spirit, sense of community and enthusiasm that I’ve witnessed today is what makes grassroots football so special, and I’m pleased to have helped them achieve their best performance to date.”

Chris Kamara commentated on the game. Credit: Football Beyond Borders

Chris Kamara said: “What a day, what a game! It’s been brilliant to see friends, family and fans turn out for this match with a great cause behind it, supporting Football Beyond Borders.

"It’s often during Sunday League games like these when you see the true magic of football and today was no doubt an unforgettable occasion for the communities surrounding Pevensey and Westham FC and Ringmer AFC alike. “