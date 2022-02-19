Rail passengers are being urged to cancel or delay their journeys today (Saturday 19 February) due to the continued effects of Storm Eunice.

Operators across the South East have warned of cancellations and delays brought on due to the storm.

Friday saw seven rail operators, including GWR, South Western Railway and Southeastern, suspend services as lines became blocked by debris.

South Western Railway is warning of major disruption and said that no replacement transport would be available.

In a statement on its website it said:

"Winds of over 90 miles per hour have caused over 40 fallen trees to block routes across our network, and our patrol teams are continuing to find and remove trees on key lines this morning.

"While we are working hard to run as many services as we safely can, we strongly advise you not to travel on our network until further notice. Unfortunately, we cannot guarantee that we’re able to get you to where you need to be, as replacement services will not be available on certain routes.

We're sorry for the disruption that this is causing, and thank you for your patience as we deal with the severe impact of Storm Eunice and work to restore services as soon as possible."

Neighbouring operator, Southern, said a number of its routes are blocked and passengers should not attempt to travel.

No trains are able to call at Chichester, this station is closed.

No trains are able to run between Bexhill, Hastings and Ashford International.

No trains are able to run between Horsham and Epsom via Dorking.

No trains are able to run between Redhill and Tonbridge.

Its urging passengers to delay journeys until Sunday or Monday.

Southeastern, which operates trains in Kent and Sussex, warned that many of its longer distance services would be cancelled or delayed due to Storm Eunice.

The following lines on its network are closed or disrupted, with only limited transport available.

The Maidstone East Line will remain closed between Otford and Maidstone East, and this is expected to be the case throughout the morning at least.

Replacement buses are being arranged but there is currently no ETA for when they will be running as there is a very limited supply.

The line between Maidstone East and Ashford International has reopened - with a limited train service running

The Hastings Line will remain closed between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings, and this is expected to be the case throughout the morning at least. A limited replacement bus service will be running between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings

It said it also had further ongoing incidents which were causing disruption today.