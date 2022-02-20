Tributes have been paid to a 'much-loved' and 'precious' father-of-one who died after a truck hit a fallen tree in Alton.

Jack Bristow, 23, from Didcot was one of four people killed on Friday (February 18) as Storm Eunice ripped through the UK.

He was a passenger in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter pick-up which was crushed by a 40-foot tree on Old Odiham Road.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene but Mr Bristow was pronounced dead just before midday. The driver of the truck remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Old Odiham Road was closed for several hours as the tree was removed

A fundraising page set up for Jack's family had already raised £1,200 by Sunday afternoon (February 20).

His friend Bradley Hall paid tribute to him, saying: "Breaks my heart writing this but due to the recent storm we sadly lost a very good lad, Jack was loved by everyone who's met him and was always down for a chat.

"He was a proud father and a loving parter to his girlfriend.

"He was his mum's precious lad and will never be forgotten about. We love you Jack rest easy my mate."

Jack's partner wrote on social media: “Please God bring my love back to me. I love you Jack. It’s all still so very raw.”