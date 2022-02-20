A man and a woman in their seventies have died in a house fire in Burgess Hill.

Emergency services were called to the property on Theobalds Road just after midnight on Sunday (February 20).

Sadly despite their efforts, ambulance crews were unable to save them and they died at the scene. Their family has been informed.

Fire crews were called shortly after midnight

Sussex Police said the Coroner’s Office had been notified and work was underway "toestablish the full circumstances of the situation."

Pictures from the scene show severe smoke damage from a ground floor window where a police tent has been erected.