A man is fighting for his life in hospital after a fight involving around 15 people in Salisbury.

Police were called to New Canal at 3am on Sunday morning where they found the victim suffering from a serious head injury.

He was taken to hospital and his family has been informed.

Detectives investigating the assault are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage, particularly from taxi drivers who may have been in the area at the time, or picked up passengers shortly after the incident.