The front of a fish and chip shop has been left badly damaged after a car smashed into the front of it in Wokingham, Berkshire.

Station Fish Bar on Station Road was closed when the car hit the front of the take away window on Sunday (20 February), shattering the glass front.

Thames Valley Police say that the collision was 'damage only'.

No-one was injured in the crash, which is the fourth such incident in the town in recent months.

Emergency services, including fire and police were called to the scene.

The cause of the collision is currently unknown.

Earlier this year a Boots store in the town was 'ram raided' after thieves attempted to steal high value fragrances.

In December a car smashed into the front of a Clarks shoe shop, causing extensive damage.

In October a BMW ploughed into the front of an estate agents, where two people required medical treatment.