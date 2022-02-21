Major travel disruption as Storm Franklin hits the South

In the wake of Storm Eunice, strong winds are continuing to cause travel chaos across the region.

Storm Franklin hit the UK on Sunday, and a yellow weather warning is in place across the south until 3pm today.

Over 9,000 homes across the South East are still without power as of 6am this morning, according to UK Power Networks.

Rail operators are urging passengers not to travel, as they are warning of "significantly reduced services."

GWR, South Eastern and Southern are expecting widespread cancellations and delays.

Many have introduced speed restrictions across the network due to the severe weather.

They are recommending people only travel for "essential" journeys.

The southbound QEII bridge at Dartford Crossing was closed overnight due to strong winds.

People wanting to travel southbound/clockwise on the M25 are being diverted through the east bore tunnel.

There is also disruption at the Port of Dover.

DFDS Seaways says its services are delayed by up to 90 minutes between Dover and Dunkirk - and two hours between Dover and Calais.