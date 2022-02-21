McDonald's worker racially abused after customer tried to pay with £50 note

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after staff at a McDonalds restaurant in Southampton were racially abused, when they wouldn't accept a £50 note from a customer.

A customer attempted to pay for his meal with the bright red note at the McDonald's in Shirley Road, at 10:50pm on Tuesday 25 January.

Bu staff behind the counter refused it, as it's against the company's policy to accept the tender.

The incident took place at the McDonald's restaurant on Shirley Road, Southampton Credit: Google Earth

Hampshire Police say the customer then started getting aggressive, and shouted racial abuse at one of the workers, and then tried to punch another member of staff.

Police believe the man pictured has valuable information which could help the investigation and ask him to get in touch.

If you know who he is or his whereabouts, please call us on 101 or report online, quoting 44220034904.