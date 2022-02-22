A married couple from Newbury who scooped £108,000 on the EuroMillions say they've already started planning to spend their winnings on a new downstairs toilet.

Gary and Michelle Street matched five main numbers and one Lucky Star in the EuroMillions draw on Friday 4 February 2022, winning £108,811.

Product manager, Gary, 47, and his wife, Michelle, 45, who works as a nurse, have wasted no time in making plans for their EuroMillions winnings.

Gary said, “For 12 years we’ve been planning a kitchen extension but there’s never been quite enough money in the pot to start work.

"Suddenly thanks to a whopping dose of luck that’s all changed and we’re cracking on - we’ve already had the builders around measuring up.”

Michelle continued, “It’s not everyone that celebrates an amazing win like this by planning a new downstairs loo, but I can honestly say, I’m over the moon!”

Gary and Michelle Street celebrating their winnings with a bottle of bubbly Credit: Camelot UK

Gary, who already has a direct debit set up to do the lottery, decided to buy a few extra Lucky Dip lines for the Friday EuroMillions draw.

But it wasn’t until the next morning while lying in bed that the couple discovered they had hit the jackpot with his five numbers, 3, 25, 38, 43, 49 and the Lucky Star 3.Gary said, “Admittedly I didn’t have my reading glasses on so I was squinting at the phone, but I was bemused so went back to my emails and sure enough there were three alerting me to three wins.

"I logged into my National Lottery account again and that’s when I noticed a message across the top, ‘Congratulations, you’ve won £108,811’. Michelle, who was still dozing, was rapidly woken up by me shoving my phone in her face saying ‘look, look, look’, followed by ‘we can pay off the mortgage!’”

While their teenage son slept the couple, who have been married for 20 years, called Camelot to confirm the win.

Keen Newbury rugby club supporters Gary and Michelle Street celebrate their win Credit: Camelot UK

Gary continued, “It really is amazing, even now it’s hard to describe how surprised and immensely grateful I am for this win.

“We already consider ourselves very lucky. We have fun involving ourselves with the local community, whether with Newbury Rugby Club or Michelle’s work with West Berks Roller Skating Club, but this really is the icing on the cake.

“It will mean that the pennies we kept trying to put aside for the extension can be reallocated and some of that reallocation will be for fun times ahead.

"Like so many in healthcare, as a nurse Michelle works incredibly hard with no let-up in sight so while she has no plans to stop work, the win does mean when she’s not working, we can enjoy some treats - not to mention our new downstairs loo!”