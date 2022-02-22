Hampshire PCC would 'think twice' before pursuing rape case if she were a victim

Play video

ITV News Meridian's social affairs correspondent, Christine Alsford, has been looking at what's gone wrong with the system - and how we fix it

Hampshire's Police and Crime Commissioner has told ITV News Meridian that even she would think twice about pursuing a rape case through the courts if she was attacked, depending on the circumstances.

Despite Donna Jones being a leading voice on the national stage for victims, she admits she wouldn't necessarily want to pursue a rape prosecution without compelling CCTV, DNA or witnesses.

Ms Jones said: "If there was strong DNA evidence and perhaps CCTV footage or other witnesses that could corroborate what I was saying, I think yes.

"However where there are more grey areas, where it is more challenging and knowing what I know, I think I would really seriously think twice...and that is an incredibly sad thing for me to say as a PCC."

Her comments come after it has been revealed that only 1 in 60 allegations of rape reported to police in 2020 resulted in charges being brought - and even fewer in a conviction.

Even when cases are taken forward, 43% of rape victims drop out before reaching a court verdict, with many citing the process as protracted, invasive and weighted against them.

The statistics have led to a government review and calls from survivors and campaigners for drastic action, with the Director of Public Prosecutions saying there is 'a crisis of public trust' over how the criminal justice system deals with rape and sexual assault.

Many of the recommendations being made, such as victims being able to pre-record evidence, were prompted by the testimony of survivors to a Home Affairs Select Committee.

One survivor said: "They wanted a list of every school I'd ever been to. They wanted to get school reports from when I was at primary school.....it was my life out on a table for everyone to pick apart."

Another said: "You are not meant to get any form of therapy or counselling for the entire duration of the investigation. I mean you can...but the police will subpoena your notes if it goes to trial and if you said anything that's slightly different to your statement, it basically gets used as evidence against you."

Treetops Sexual Assault Referral Centre offers expertise in gathering DNA evidence for any potential court case to come. Credit: ITV News Meridian

For the survivors of rape and sexual assault, the Treetops Sexual Assault Referral Centre in Portsmouth is a place of sanctuary. It offers confidential medical, practical and emotional support - and the very best expertise in gathering DNA evidence for any potential court case to come. But they know that many survivors will not be willing to go on to pursue criminal cases.

Marie-elle Vooijs said: "They will engage for medical care but not for the forensic care - so they don't go through the process. They don't think they will be supported through it - it's never going to go anywhere - it's going to be a 'he said, she said'."

Police forces say they strongly encourage victims to come forward, as it is the only way perpetrators will be brought to justice.

Kate Ellis, a lawyer at the Centre for Women's Justice said: "The government has recognised that there is a real problem with rape investigations not being sufficiently suspect focused - that police forces are sometimes spending three or four times as much time investigating a victim's background and personal life as they are investigating the suspect's character and background and the background to the offending.

"I think we really need to see a cultural shift."

A Government spokesperson said: “We are committed to restoring faith in the justice system for rape victims. We are recruiting 20,000 police officers and more Independent Sexual Violence Advisors while consulting on a Victims’ Law – delivering on our commitment to transform our entire response to rape.

"We are also sparing rape victims the stress of testifying in court, making police investigations less intrusive, investing millions to drive down court backlogs and boost access to support services and have introduced new justice scorecards to hold justice agencies to account.”

National Police Chiefs' Council Lead for Adult Sex Offences, Chief Constable Sarah Crew, said: "We are committed to transforming the police approach to investigating cases of rape and serious sexual offences, with five police forces piloting Operation Soteria, developed in partnership with leading academics. This shifts the focus from complainant credibility to defendant behaviour, improves victim engagement and support, and enhances training for investigators. Learning from these pilots is already being shared with all forces, with additional learning being shared as they progress."We have also been working closely with the Crown Prosecution Service to implement a Joint National Action Plan which aims to increase the number of cases being taken to court and the number of offenders being sent to prison. We are seeing steady progress through this work but recognise that the criminal justice system still isn't convicting enough offenders, and too few victims see their cases reach court."Survivors of rape who come forward will be listened to, treated with respect, compassion, and a thorough investigation will be launched. We will do everything we can to bring a case to court, but if the evidence does not allow for a prosecution, we will work with other agencies to support victims and take steps to protect the public from dangerous people by alternative measures such as Sexual Risk Orders."Sexual violence is a societal problem that needs all of us to play our part in confronting it where we see it and prevent it from happening. We will continue to work to raise public awareness and prompt conversations about sexual violence."

Where to find help if you're a survivor of sexual assault or rape

