A woman from Kent is urging people to take extra care after an explosion during Storm Eunice caused devastation at her home this weekend.

June Ferretti from Aldington had tried to use her kitchen hob on Saturday (19 February), before realising there was a power cut.

That afternoon the 84-year-old's neighbour let her know the power was back on, and that she could return home. But this was shortly followed by another message, informing her there had been an explosion.

June said: "When I'd left the house, I'd forgotten the hob was still switched on from when I'd initially tried to use it during the power cut.

"So when the power came back on, the hob began to heat up - causing the gas canister to explode. It was such a small and simple mistake, with such a horrendous outcome.

"The windows have completely smashed through, and the blast has caused huge cracks and structural damage throughout the property that may not ever be fixed.

"When I put the camping stove on the hob, I thought it would be safe there because it's out of the way - I just didn't think the hob would come on because the electrics were off, and you can't see things clearly when you're in that situation.

"I just can't believe that in a matter of minutes, this small canister caused so much damage. Every single room has got cracks around the ceiling.

A hob damaged by the exploded canister

500 emergency calls received by Kent Fire and Rescue Service linked to the storms

230 emergency calls to KFRS were deemed a risk to life and required emergency assistance

Firefighters have been responding to incidents such as trees falling onto properties, unsafe structures, loose debris and partial building collapses across Kent.

Leanne McMahon, KFRS Area Manager of Customer and Building Safety said: "Although the high winds are expected to subside this week, a yellow weather warning remains in place today (21 February).

"We would like to remind everyone to take care, to follow guidance provided by the Met Office and to consider your call before dialling 999 for the fire service - if there is a threat to life or property call 999."

You can keep yourself and others safe by: