A pregnant woman has suffered minor injuries after she was shot at with a BB gun while walking at a Hampshire country park.

The woman, who is 27 weeks pregnant, was walking her dogs through the surroundings of Royal Victoria Country Park when she spotted a group of teenagers in the bushes in an adjacent field.

She was then shot at twice with BB pellets, with one striking her hip and one striking near her stomach.

The teenagers allegedly fled the scene, with one being described as being around 15 years old wearing a dark tracksuit and a hoody.

Hampshire Police is now asking the public to come forward with any information.

Those with information is being asked to call 101, quoting crime reference 44220072817.