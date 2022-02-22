'Sick and vulnerable' puppy rescued after being dumped in woods

A tiny puppy has been rescued after being dumped in the woods.

Watson was found abandoned in a rucksack in Finchampstead Woods in Berkshire.

The chocolate-coloured cockapoo was rushed into emergency vet treatment on Thursday (February 10) after witnesses saw him being dumped in the rucksack.

The puppy arrived in a collapsed state and seemed unable to use his back legs.

The clinic reported the incident to the RSPCA and Watson has been receiving round-the-clock care by RSPCA staff.

Watson is believed to have been abandoned because of his health problems. Credit: RSPCA

Officers are investigating the incident and appealing for information.

Inspector Andy Eddy, said: "The puppy is only approximately eight or nine-weeks-old and initially seemed very poorly when he was first taken in by the vets.

"Witnesses had been walking through the woods when they saw a man dump the bag - a black Reebok rucksack - before running off. When they looked inside the rucksack they discovered the little curly-haired pup in a paper bag.

"Vets initially had concerns as the puppy didn’t appear to be able to use his rear legs and they suspected a neurological problem. However, they’ve run numerous tests and have been unable to come to a conclusion as to what is making him unsteady on his back legs."

Inspector Eddy added that Watson is now on the mend.

"He’s got stronger and is improving every day. He’s now bright and bouncy, and his mobility is much better. He can be weak on his rear end and has some strange episodes where he appears to go a little vacant so this will be monitored.

"I believe he may have been abandoned due to his health problems. Perhaps a breeder felt they’d be unable to sell him, or perhaps an owner was concerned about the cost of veterinary treatment."

The chocolate-coloured cockapoo is receiving round-the-clock care from the RSPCA. Credit: RSPCA

Officers are urging people to call the RSCPA on 0300 123 8018 if they witnessed the incident, or who may know who is responsible.

The man is described as speaking in a foreign language, wearing a black and white t-shirt, jeans and a baseball cap.

Members of the public who witnessed Watson being abandoned also informed the police.

Inspector Eddy said that while "times are hard" because of pet ownership and vet bills, it is "never acceptable to abandon an animal in this way, particularly one who is sick and vulnerable."

Watson, as he’s been named, has now been moved to RSPCA Millbrook Animal Rescue Centre in Surrey.

He will be fostered by a member of staff and continue to be closely monitored.

The RSPCA say that Watson is not yet available for rehoming, and ask people to refrain from contacting the centre to enquire about him because they may block phone lines and prevent emergency calls from coming in.