Zookeepers cuddle animals to keep them warm during power cut from Storm Franklin

Zookeepers at Drusillas Park in East Sussex say they've resorted to cuddling the animals as they battle to keep them warm after Storm Franklin left the park with no power.

The visitor attraction, near Alfriston has been forced to close for second day after high winds and heavy rain ravaged the area, causing power outages on Sunday night.

Staff were already working to clear fallen trees and debris which had littered the park after Storm Eunice hit on Friday, but have now had to double their efforts to keep the animals def, watered and cared for.

Workers have been doing shifts through the night, with some even taken to cuddling the animals to keep them warm.

Staff at Drusillas are working to remove fallen trees and debris from Storm Eunice and Franklin Credit: Drusillas

Head keeper, Gemma Romanis commented: “In preparation for storm Eunice on Friday, we took a number of our animals inside to protect them.

"On Saturday, we worked from very early in the morning to remove and rebuild the damage, and were able by Sunday to settle our animals such as lemurs and squirrel monkeys back into their public enclosures.

"We’ve been multi-tasking, helping the estate team, carrying tree trunks, building fences, you name it.

A keeper prepares evening meals for the animals using a head torch Credit: Drusillas

"There was so much to fix it became all hands on deck to try and get the Park fit for public again, Gemma said.

“Just when we thought we’d got on top of it, the power cut hit on Monday morning and everyone had to dive in again.

"We aren’t able to heat all the Zoo enclosures at once with the generators, so we had to plan some tactical animal move arounds to get those that need heat into the areas we could keep warm.

"We were most concerned about our reptiles, armadillos, anteaters, and sloths – especially with the infant sloth who is just a few months old, who would be in considerable danger if she couldn’t keep warm.

“Warmth isn’t the only issue.

"Our electric fences also went down, which creates a risk of escape, luckily our automatic backup batteries kicked in, but thorough checks are being carried out constantly.

"We’re pleased to report all our animals are safe and warm now.”

Teams at Drusillas work to snure backup generators have enough petrol to power crucial heaters in animal enclosures. Credit: Drusillas

There are 800 animals living at the zoo, including many exotic species who live in specific temperatures and conditions.

Thousands of people had planned to visit over half term, but park bosses say they are still unsure whether they can open the doors before the school holiday is over.

Managing Director, Cassie Poland, said: “This is absolutely devastating for us, and so many others in the area.

"Our priority is always the animals, and we are so lucky we have the team we do as they jump into action without hesitation in these situations. But beyond keeping the animals warm, we have fridges and freezers full of food, staff unable to work, no access to our booking systems or phone lines, and a huge number of people who’s plans have been ruined and no answers to give them.”

Anyone planning to visit is being urged to check the park's social pages and website before travelling.