Death of Hampshire student outside nightclub leads to criminal prosecution

A criminal prosecution will be brought following the death of a student from Hampshire who died outside a nightclub four years ago.

Olivia Burt who lived in Milford-on-Sea, was on a night out with friends during her first year at Durham University.

The 20-year-old was queuing outside Missoula bar in the city when she suffered fatal head injuries after a barrier collapsed in February 2018.

Door staff and fellow students tried to perform first aid, but Ms Burt died at the scene.

Investigations into the death of the former head girl at Bournemouth School for Girls have been ongoing since.A brief hearing of Durham and Darlington Coroner's Court was held today (23 February) at Crook Civic Centre, with family members attending online.

Police and forensic teams outside Missoula bar in Durham in February 2018

Coroner Oliver Longstaff said: "I was informed by Durham County Council that a criminal prosecution is being brought against an interested person in the inquiry.

"Accordingly the coroner's investigation into Olivia's death has been suspended until the outcome of those proceedings."The charges and the party involved was not specified. A decision was made last year by the Crown Prosecution Service not to bring criminal proceedings.Paying tribute to Olivia at the time of her death, Bournemouth School for Girls said, "She was a model student in every way, and made an immense contribution to the wider life of our school.

"We will remember her with enormous pride and affection.Ms Burt was studying natural sciences at Durham University, and was an accomplished sailor, having been part of the British sailing team in the European Championships.