The "devastated" family of a man who died after the truck he was travelling in was hit by a falling tree in Alton, Hampshire, during Storm Eunice, say there are not enough words to describe their pain, in a heartfelt tribute.

Jack Bristow, 23, from Sutton Courtenay in Oxfordshire, was a passenger in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter pickup, which was crushed by a 40-foot tree.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at Old Odiham Road at 11:45am on Friday, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paying tribute to him, Jack's family said: "We write this with broken hearts. The loss of a son is something you could never be prepared for."

Tributes were left on the fallen tree that struck the vehicle Jack was travelling in

"Jack was a much loved son, grandson, boyfriend and father. Everyone knew Jack and everyone loved Jack, how could you not! He was a joker, loved to have a laugh and a good time. He lived life to the full, and had done and been through so much in his young 23 years."

"We are absolutely devastated and there are not enough words to describe our pain. But he lives on through his son Harvey. Rest in Peace Jack, we love you more than you will ever know."

The father-of-one was one of four people killed on Friday (February 18) as Storm Eunice ripped through the UK.

Tributes have also come from Jack's partner, friends and the MP for for Wantage, David Johnston, who offered his "condolences to his mother, his partner, and all those who knew and loved him."

On Monday, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said in Parliament that he was saddened to hear of Mr Bristow's death, adding: "These tragic events remind us of the real human cost of climate change, of extreme weather eventualities."

Officers are continuing to investigate the exact circumstances of the collision.

Police urge people will any information which may assist enquiries to call 101, quoting the reference 44220068638.