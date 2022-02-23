Play video

WATCH: the moment Talisa Windsor tries to ignite the petrol bomb

A Hove woman who stole petrol and then tried to use it to set fire to a family home with two young children inside has been jailed.

Talisa Windsor, 30, of Amberley Drive in Hove, was jailed for six years, including a further three on extended licence, at Chichester Crown Court on Friday (February 18) after being found guilty of attempted arson reckless as to endangering life.

At 6.35pm on Tuesday, May 11th, Windsor was caught on CCTV pouring 3.7 litres of petrol, which she had stolen from a nearby petrol station, around the front door of a property in Moyne Close, Hove.

She tried to set it alight, by filling a broken bottle with petrol and tissue and throwing it at the door, but it failed to ignite.

Windsor also tried to throw a brick through a front window.

Police were called after members of the public reported smelling petrol and Windsor was witnessed filling the bottle with petrol nearby.

Windsor was seen on CCTV stealing petrol prior to the attack

Windsor , who was caught on CCTV stealing the petrol and carrying out the attack, was arrested at the house in Moyne Close.

It was later revealed she'd sent a number of death threats to those living in the property, in the days leading up to the incident.

She was charged with attempted arson with intent to endanger life, and remanded in custody.

In October Windsor was found guilty of attempted arson reckless as to endangering life by a jury.

Talisa Windsor was jailed for six years, including a further three on extended licence. Credit: Sussex Police

Investigating officer DC Rose Horan said: “This was an extremely disturbing incident which threatened the lives of a family with two young children, who were inside the house when Talisa Windsor attempted to set it alight.

“CCTV showed that the cigarette lighter did ignite, so it was extremely lucky that the 3.7L of petrol around the front door did not go up in flames.

"Had that happened, we could have been looking at a tragic outcome.

“Nonetheless, his Honour Judge Trimmer found Windsor met the criteria for a dangerous offender and passed an extended sentence.

“I would like to thank the victims, witnesses and everybody who supported the investigation for their help in bringing a dangerous individual to justice.”